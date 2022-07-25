Route 4034 Wolf Run Road Improvement Work Begins Tuesday in Industry Borough

​Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing improvement work on Route 4034 (Wolf Run Road) in Industry Borough, Beaver County, will begin Tuesday, July 26 weather permitting.

Beginning 7 a.m. Tuesday, an around-the-clock closure on Wolf Run Road will occur between Rout 68 (Midland Beaver Road) and Paradise Road through mid-August as crews construct a jumbo block wall with footing. Traffic will be detoured via Kelly Road and Engle Road.

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

