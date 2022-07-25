Route 400 (Frankstown Road/Baum Boulevard) Drilling this Week in Pittsburgh and Penn Hills

07/25/2022

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 400 (Baum Boulevard and Frankstown Road) in the City of Pittsburgh and the Municipality of Penn Hills, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday through Friday, July 26-29 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic on Route 400 will occur daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following locations as crews from Armstrong Drilling conduct the drilling work:

Baum Boulevard between South Euclid Avenue and Fifth Avenue/Route 8

Frankstown Road between Verona Road/Robinson Boulevard (Route 2058) and Leechburg Road (Route 2058)



Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004 # # #





