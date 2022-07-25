Highway 7 four-lane upgrade goes to tender

CANADA, July 25 - Work will begin this fall to upgrade the final undivided two-lane section of Highway 7 to four lanes between Maple Ridge and Mission.

The project is now out to tender and will improve safety and capacity for all road users in the region.

“The widening of Highway 7 is going to bring relief to thousands of commuters. I am pleased to see it clear this milestone,” said Harjit S. Sajjan, federal Minister of International Development and Minister Responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of Dominic LeBlanc, federal Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities. “Our government is proud to work with partners in B.C. to upgrade our road and highway infrastructure to ensure safe and efficient travel. These investments also support regional economies, helping to create good jobs and business opportunities.”

Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission, on behalf of Rob Fleming, B.C.’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, said: “Last November’s major storm event underscored the importance of Highway 7 to our region. Highway 7 is a major east-west connector, and the upgrade we’re starting this year will make it safer and more reliable for everyone in the Maple Ridge-Mission area.”

Traffic congestion on Highway 7 between 266th Street and 287th Street in Maple Ridge has been a growing concern. With one lane in each direction, commercial and industrial vehicles are experiencing bottlenecks, while commuters spend more time in traffic and less with their families. The Province is investing in upgrades to address these challenges and improve the functionality of this highway.

The project will include:

widening of Highway 7 from two to four lanes with a centre median barrier from 287th Street to 266th Street;

widening highway shoulders to two metres in both directions over the length of the project to provide safer options for cyclists and pedestrians;

installing a new centre median barrier on the existing four-lane highway from west of Spilsbury Road to 266th Street;

two strategically located vehicle turnarounds (including one with traffic signals) to help maintain safe and efficient access to all properties along the corridor; and

upgrading three intersections with traffic signals at 272nd Street, 280th Street and 287th Street.

The project budget is $106.41 million. The Province of B.C. is contributing $77.2 million, with the Government of Canada contributing as much as $29.2 million through the New Building Canada Fund, Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component – National and Regional Projects.

Learn More:

More information is available online at: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/highway7widening266-287/