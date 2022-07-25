Submit Release
Upgrades to provincial 511 traffic system

CANADA, July 25 - Islanders can now receive personalized traffic and road condition information through the province’s 511 traveller information service. 

The enhanced 511 service allows travellers to create an account, save customized route information and choose alerts for construction, road closures, traffic incidents and road conditions that may impact travel. Travellers can receive notifications by email or text on their cell phones. 

“We are always trying to improve the services we provide the public and this upgrade will help Islanders make more informed decisions before heading out on Island roads. The 511 service has been an important component in our efforts to keep travellers safe and get people and products where they need to go.”

 - Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Cory Deagle

The Province of Prince Edward Island reminds Islanders it is dangerous, and illegal, to use a cellphone while driving. 

Media contact:
April Gallant
Department of Transportation and Infrastructure
902-368-5112
aldgallant@gov.pe.ca

