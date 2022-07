Leading Australian Law Firm Maddocks Selects Morae for Migration to the iManage Cloud

Morae Global Corporation

Morae to migrate more than 600 users and 27 million documents from the firm’s current on-premise system to iManage’s cloud-based Work 10 platform.

We selected Morae as our implementation partner because of their track record of success and depth of experience in performing large cloud migrations to iManage.” — Brad Kay

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morae Global Corporation , the global leader in digital and business transformation for the legal industry, today announced that leading Australian law firm, Maddocks, has selected Morae to migrate the firm’s knowledge and information management system to the iManage Cloud. The project will entail migrating more than 600 users and 27 million documents from the firm’s current on-premise system to iManage’s cloud-based Work 10 platform. The new platform will provide the firm with improved information security and privacy controls; greater system accessibility and reliability; tighter system integrations; document lifecycle management; and AI-powered insights.“Maddocks is well known for leading the market in service standards for our clients. In choosing the right platform for us, this was our key priority. We evaluated three leading platforms on the market and found that iManage offers the best overall solution to meet our client needs, especially in the areas of ease of administration, automated information governance, improved productivity, team collaboration and mobility,” said Brad Kay, Chief Information Officer at Maddocks. “We selected Morae as our implementation partner because of their track record of success and depth of experience in performing large cloud migrations to iManage.”“We’re delighted to help Maddocks modernise their firm with the latest iManage digital technologies to empower their team with more agility and responsiveness in addressing market needs with an increased competitive advantage, ” said Chris Davis, Managing Director at Morae. “The firm’s move to the cloud also brings reduced operational costs and improved risk management.”“We see an increasing number of law firms looking to digitally transform the way they operate and future proof their businesses, and Morae is ideally suited to help them,” said Mathew Crocker, Chief Strategy Officer at Morae. “Our experts have been working with law firms for the past 18 years, with a particular focus on cloud migrations.”iManage recently recognised Morae for ‘ Cloud Excellence’ and ‘Partner of the Year .’ Learn more about Morae’s award-winning information and document management solutions at moraeglobal.com/document-management About Morae Global CorporationMorae Global Corporation is trusted worldwide by leading law firms, legal departments, and compliance executives for the delivery of digital and business transformation solutions. Founded in 2015 by pioneers in the legal operations field, our vision is to execute legal + business strategies, resulting in lasting change, value and protection. Morae’s clients regularly refer us to their peers, our people stay with us, and our services keep clients ahead of what’s next. Morae offers the right people and technology needed by legal professionals across globe, from our offices on four continents. Learn more at moraeglobal.com.