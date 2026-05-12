Morae and Wordsmith AI Partner to Eliminate Contract Bottlenecks for Legal Teams

Morae Global Corporation

Integration of Wordsmith AI into Morae’s “Contracts as a Service” solution helps legal teams automate high-volume legal work.

Integrating Wordsmith AI into our Contracts as a Service allows clients to stop worrying about the ‘plumbing’ of contract workflows and start focusing on consistent execution and strategic insights.” — Mathew Crocker

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global market for AI-powered contract management software surges to $1.65 billion in 2026 (Intel Market Research), the widening gap between contract volume and legal capacity has reached a breaking point. To meet this demand, Morae Global Corporation and Wordsmith AI today announced a multi-year partnership to automate the manual burdens of the contract lifecycle.“Wordsmith is a standout in the legal AI space,” said Mathew Crocker, Chief Strategy Officer at Morae. “Integrating Wordsmith AI into our Contracts as a Service allows our clients to stop worrying about the ‘plumbing’ of contract workflows and start focusing on consistent execution and strategic insights.”“Morae has spent the last decade building the operational muscle that the world’s largest legal teams rely on. Pairing that with Wordsmith means our AI shows up where the work actually happens, with the context and discipline of a top-tier delivery partner around it,” said Ross McNairn, CEO and co-founder of Wordsmith AI. “This is how legal AI moves from demo to default, inside a service that general counsel already trust, solving problems they’re already paying to solve.”Morae’s Contracts as a Service with Wordsmith AIThe technology integration is available immediately to Morae Contracts as a Service (CaaS) clients worldwide, with a phased rollout across existing service engagements.The CaaS managed service delivers:- Speed: AI-assisted drafting, review, and negotiation are embedded into Morae’s delivery model, compressing cycle times for routine and high-volume contracts.- Insight: Playbook-driven analytics and risk flags surface deviations and obligations across the entire contract portfolio, moving beyond one-off document review.- Scale: A managed service that flexes with demand—from peak M&A workloads to long-tail commercial agreements—without proportional cost growth.- Trust: Enterprise-grade security ensures client data remains isolated from third-party model training—governed by Morae’s rigorous InfoSec framework and access controls.Joint go-to-market activity, co-hosted client roundtables, and enablement programs will roll out throughout 2026. Visit Morae and Wordsmith at Booth 205 during the CLOC Global Institute in Chicago from May 11-14 to see the integration in action.About MoraeMorae is a global legal solutions provider helping corporate legal departments and law firms operate with Unified Legal Intelligence. We connect client data, systems, and workflows across the legal function to deliver decision-ready insight that improves speed, clarity, and control. Founded in 2015, Morae combines legal consulting, technology, and operations expertise with deep in-house and law firm experience to help clients modernize how work gets done. Across contracts, discovery, information governance, and resourcing, Morae helps legal teams turn fragmented data into actionable intelligence and measurable outcomes. Learn more about Morae, our approach and solutions at morae.com and follow us on LinkedIn.About Wordsmith AIWordsmith AI is a legal AI company building agentic workflows that automate the day-to-day work of in-house legal teams, including contract review, drafting, playbook queries, and answers to routine questions, directly inside the tools lawyers already use. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Wordsmith is backed by leading investors and works with high-growth and enterprise customers across Europe and North America. Learn more at wordsmith.ai Notes to Editors:- Market Data: The $1.65 billion market valuation for AI Contract Management Software is sourced from the AI Contract Management Software Market Insights 2026 report published by Intel Market Research on April 24, 2026.- Forecast Period: The data reflects global market trends and a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% through 2034.- Verification: For more information on the study methodology, visit Intel Market Research newsroom

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