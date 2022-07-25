WESTMINSTER BARRACKS // FATAL FIRE INVESTIGATION // MARLBORO

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1004495

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill

STATION: Westminster Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: July 24, 2022, at 9:32 PM

LOCATION: 1061 Augur Hole Road Marlboro, VT

INCIDENT: Fatal Fire Investigation

VICTIM: Beverly Covey (Deceased)

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, VT

VICTIM: David Johnson

AGE: unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 24, 2022, at 9:32 PM the Marlboro Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire on Augur Hill Road. Firefighters found the single-family residence engulfed in flames and learned the homeowner was trapped inside. A family member, David Johnson, attempted to remove the victim but was unable to. Mr. Johnson sustained severe burn injuries and was transported to the hospital. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and located the victim in the living room. As part of fire chief Andrew Richardson’s assessment of the scene he contacted the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and requested assistance with the origin and cause examination as well as the untimely death of the resident.

Investigators from the Dept. of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) and from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations responded to the scene and conducted an investigation. The origin of the fire was determined to be in the living of the residence where the victim was located. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but foul play is not believed to be the cause.

The victim was identified as 52-year-old Beverly Covey. The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s office in Burlington for a postmortem examination to determine the manner and cause of death.

Matthew Hill

Detective Sergeant, VT State Police – Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Office - (802)878-7111 ext 4057

Matthew.Hill@Vermont.gov

IAAI - FIT

To request a copy of a report follow this link:

https://vsp.vermont.gov/public/recordrequests