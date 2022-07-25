Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:22B1004367

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Alibozek                            

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 07/20/22 at 0938 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marlboro, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevent Order

 

ACCUSED: Leon Knapp                                             

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a complaint that Leon Knapp had violated an abuse prevent order. Investigation into the incident revealed Knapp had contact with a protected party. On 07/25/22, Knapp arrived at the Westminster State Police Barracks to be processed and receive a citation. Knapp was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division  on 07/26/22 at 12:30pm and Court ordered conditions of release.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/26/22         

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

 

