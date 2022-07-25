Westminster Barracks / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22B1004367
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Alibozek
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/20/22 at 0938 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Marlboro, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevent Order
ACCUSED: Leon Knapp
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a complaint that Leon Knapp had violated an abuse prevent order. Investigation into the incident revealed Knapp had contact with a protected party. On 07/25/22, Knapp arrived at the Westminster State Police Barracks to be processed and receive a citation. Knapp was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 07/26/22 at 12:30pm and Court ordered conditions of release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/26/22
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION:N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600