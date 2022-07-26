Through the adoption of the latest in virtual inspection technology third-party administrators can now expedite the claims approval process

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 -- iDVI powered by autotext.me partners with North American Auto Care (NAAC) to speed up the claims adjudication process

autotext.me announces its partnership with North American Auto Care (NAAC) to provide a fast, digital solution for capturing essential information including pictures, videos, and notes for expediting the claims adjudication and approval process. NAAC was founded by distinguished industry leaders in order to administer vehicle service contracts and asset protection insurance policies designed to provide every type of driver with more coverage and better pricing than any OEM and aftermarket administrator.

“NAAC has found autotext.me to be a very valuable partner - trustworthy, dependable, and supportive. We are using their iDVI (instant Digital Vehicle Inspection) to perform virtual inspections, and it’s proving to be an amazingly simple yet powerful tool both from the claim adjuster’s perspective and, most importantly, from that of the end user’s, being the service advisor/technician,” explains Bill Rosenbach, vice president of claims and risk management at NAAC. “We get the information that we need now - not later - and really enjoy the cost savings. It's a great tool!”

Compared to traditional inspection methods, which can take days, accumulate costs, and frustrate customers, autotext.me’s iDVI achieves inspections in just a few simple steps within minutes and at a fraction of the cost. In addition, iDVI reduces fraud and improves loss ratios.

“It's with great pride that we get to announce our partnership with NAAC. They are a fantastic company with a great reputation in the industry. iDVI will add a lot of value to their customer base and immediately save them time and money,” explains Scott Smyer, autotext.me’s senior director of business development, who brings 14 years of experience as a SaaS provider in the F&I warranty administration space.

autotext.me delivers digital solutions for workflow management, communication, vehicle inspections, work orders, quality control, and rewarding customer loyalty. autotext.me focuses on streamlining everyday processes to help clients operate more efficiently and provide a customer service experience that lasts.

