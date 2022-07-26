Luxury Experience & Co Celebrates Sports and honors cancer survivors with the V Foundation for Cancer Research
LOS ANGELES , CA, US, July 25, 2022 Luxury Experience & Co presented an exclusive gifting lounge in Los Angeles during the week that celebrities and athletes flocked to celebrate the achievements made by athletes in the past year. With the sunny hills of Los Angeles as our background, and the gleam of classic cars lighting our way, LE & Co crafted the ultimate gifting experience while raising money to benefit the famed V Foundation for Cancer Research.
The Petersen Automotive Museum was the ideal venue for our many famous guests. Its famous cars greeted many of them, such as: Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson, U.S. Paralympic Team & 17x Paralympic Medalist Oksana Masters, Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis, NFL Hall of Fame Star Terrel Owens, Champion Boxer Victor Ortiz, Three Time Olympic & World Champion Water Polo player Maggie Steffens, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Jason Moore, NHL Houston Oilers left winger Evander Kane, 2022 Olympic ParaTrack & ParaNordic athlete Aaron Pike, as well as many more celebrities, athletes, and influencers.
LE&Co welcomed guests with some amazing and luxurious gifts provided by G.O.A.T. Fuel, NuEstetics Spa, CBD More Free, Altec Lansing, Cardinal du Four Armagnac, SNOW TEETH Whitening, Level Hotels & Furnished Suites, The Perfect Jean, Andar Leather Goods, Marlowe Skincare, Project 7 Security Group, Tommy Bahama, Pierre Cardin Apparel, the Art of Shaving, Ashoc Accelerator, Orleans Coffee, Goodles, Artist Jazz Guetta, Hollywood PhotoBooth, Schaffer Catering, Zen Water, Eli Lunzer Productions, Bravo Sierra, Members Only, and many more.
“LE & Co was honored to create an amazing experience to raise money for the V Foundation." says LE & Co Founder Melissa McAvoy. "I love creating events to bring together top celebrities, athlete's and press. But, more importantly I thrive on creating opportunities to highlight and support amazing foundations doing amazing work."
About the V Foundation
The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 and was named for the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and sports commentator.
. The V Foundation has funded nearly $290 million in game-changing cancer research grants nationwide through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. Event proceeds benefit cancer research funded by the V Foundation. The V team is committed to accelerating Victory Over Cancer. To learn more, visit www.v.org.
About Luxury Experience & Co
Today’s best brands align themselves with LE & Co Luxury Gift Lounges to get their products into the hands of the hottest names in film, television and sports. With years of experience in Public Relations, Events, and Business Development, we lead and develop effective key brand relationships. Recognizing the importance of brand awareness to our clients, we have now created a complete package of services to maximize our clients return on their investment. Beyond working with brands, we also work with top foundations and charities to bring awareness to help others.
