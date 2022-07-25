Gov. Henry McMaster to Make Workforce Development Announcement

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by S.C. Technical College System President Tim Hardee, presidents from technical colleges around the state, and members of the State Board for Technical and Comprehensive Education to announce a major investment in South Carolina's workforce development efforts tomorrow, Tuesday, July 26 at 1:30 PM.

WHO: Governor Henry McMaster, S.C. Technical College System President Tim Hardee, technical college presidents, members of the State Board for Technical and Comprehensive Education

WHAT: Press conference to announce a workforce development initiative

WHEN: Tomorrow, Tuesday, July 26 at 1:30 PM.

WHERE: The Westin Poinsett, Gold Ball Room, 120 S. Main Street, Greenville, S.C.