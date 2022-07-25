Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, July 25, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of July 25 will include the following: 

Monday, July 25 at 1:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette participated in a SC7 event, Coastal Expeditions Headquarters, 514 Mill Street, Mt. Pleasant, S.C.

Tuesday, July 26 at 1:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will announce a major investment in South Carolina's workforce development efforts at a meeting of the State Board for Technical and Comprehensive Education, The Westin Poinsett, Gold Ballroom, 120 S. Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

Thursday, July 28 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the Grand Opening of DuPont Cooper River Liveo, DuPont Cooper River, 3300 Cypress Gardens Road, Moncks Corner, S.C.

Saturday, July 30 at 7:15 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in the S.C. National Heritage Corridor and Global Eco Adventures’ Smart Reef event, USS Yorktown, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mt. Pleasant, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: July 18, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of July 18, 2022, included:

Monday, July 18

Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended a Republican Governors Association’s Executive Roundtable Quarterly meeting, Aspen, CO.

6:30 PM (MDT): Republican Governors Association event.

Tuesday, July 19

Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended a Republican Governors Association’s Executive Roundtable Quarterly meeting, Aspen, CO.

10:30 AM (MDT): Gov. McMaster participated in a Republican Governors Association panel discussion.

12:00 PM(MDT): Economic development call.

1:30 PM (MDT):  Republican Governors Association meeting.

5:00 PM (MDT): Republican Governors Association event.

6:30 PM (MDT): Republican Governors Association event.

Thursday, July 21

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

5:31 PM: Call with a fellow governor.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to a reception honoring the House Energy Action Team at Clemson University.

Friday, July 22

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended a portrait unveiling for Retiring Senior Judge Dennis W. Shedd, Matthew J. Perry, Jr., United States District Court, 901 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:45 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a Governor’s Mansion Commission and Foundation Meeting, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Saturday, July 23

7:00 PM: Gov. McMaster was the keynote speaker at the South Carolina Hunters and Landowners for the Hungry Annual Dinner, Philadelphia Baptist Church, 3119 SC-56, Pauline, S.C.

