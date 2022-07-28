Annual TraceGains Customer Executive Advisory Board Meeting Yields Supply Chain Insights
Support remains strong for international expansion and TraceGains Network
We’re fortunate to have representation from 11 global companies. The advice and camaraderie to better the network for the supply chain have been invaluable over the years.”WESTMINSTER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest gathering of the TraceGains Customer Executive Advisory Board earlier this summer revealed enthusiastic support for the company’s ongoing international expansion, particularly in the European Union and Latin America. The board also emphasized the growing demand for support in the Oceania region.
Additionally, board members reinforced the certainty that brands continue to favor suppliers on TraceGains Network because those suppliers are operationally more efficiently, more accessible, and lend themselves to improved, meaningful collaboration and engagement.
And as brands embrace increased consumer demand for more diverse and ESG-compliant products, they’re finding it easier to locate and connect with like-minded suppliers. And this is just a part of a growing appreciation of ecosystem solutions that permit web service APIs to import information and documentation into their ERP and legacy PLM systems.
“The insight we glean from the industry leaders on our CEAB drive validates our roadmap,” VP of Product Development Greg Heartman explained. “We’re responsive to customer requests, and this year we’ve delivered increased global functionality, including regionally specific data needs, global alerting information relevant to a brand’s supply chain, and expanded support for managing eco-manufactures and finished goods. In addition, TG now offers centralized and brand-specific views across their supply chain.”
Some of the world’s top brands sit on the TraceGains Customer Executive Advisory Board, representing more than $45 billion in combined annual revenue.
“We’re fortunate to have representation from 11 global companies,” Gary Nowacki said. “The advice and camaraderie to better the network for the supply chain have been invaluable over the years…together, we make a positive impact. The difference these companies make has never been more apparent than this past year.”
About TraceGains
TraceGains is revolutionizing CPG supply chain agility through an innovative Networked Ingredient Marketplace. The ability for businesses to seamlessly connect with partners through a networked marketplace is essential for collaborating to solve today’s unprecedented supply chain challenges. Information about ingredients and supply chain partners flows instantly using intelligence and automation. Our patented PostOnce™ technology allows authorized stakeholders to share and receive vital information, precisely when, where, and how they need to operate efficiently and remain competitive. Through the power of a global network, supply chain agility is achievable.
