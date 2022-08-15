Rekindling the Joy of Practice with Lifestyle Medicine - In Person or Zoom event at the Rochester Academy of Medicine
Chronic illness is ubiquitous in the United States, as is clinician burnout. Lifestyle Medicine can help mitigate both.
Besides the health benefits to both doctors and patients from learning about and following a plant-based diet, doctors found it satisfying to see their patients’ health improve.”ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute, leader in lifestyle medicine education, invites medical practitioners to a live (or livestreamed via Zoom from 7-8 pm) evening event, Rekindling the Joy of Practice with Lifestyle Medicine, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 6:30 - 9:00 PM ET at the Rochester Academy of Medicine, 1441 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14610. This event will show attendees the benefits of plant-based diet and the potential of lifestyle medicine to empower patients and renew their own joy of practice. 1 AMA CME credit will be offered to medical practitioner attendees. Registration is required to attend: https://rochesterlifestylemedicine.org/events/#!event/register/2022/9/29/cycle-of-culture-change. Those who attend virtually will receive a Zoom link prior to the event for the 7-8 pm ET presentation and panel discussion.
Lifestyle Medicine expert Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, President, Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute and Partner, Borg & Ide Imaging, will discuss a study of the Cycle of Culture Change, published in the Journal of Family Practice Journal Jan/Feb 2022, in which Rochester, NY area doctors learned about plant-based nutrition, and referred patients to a 15-day Whole-Food Plant-Based Jumpstart program, with exceptional results. Besides the health benefits to both doctors and patients from learning about and following a plant-based diet, doctors found it satisfying to see their patients’ health improve instead of just managing symptoms.
An interactive panel discussion with audience participation will follow the presentation.
Panel members include:
Susan Friedman, MD, MPH, AGSF, FACLM, Professor of Medicine at the University of Rochester
Kerry Graff, MD, DipABFM, DipABLM, Rochester Regional Health
Natasha Sodhi, MD, DipABFM, DipABLM, Rochester Regional Health
Allison Ogawa, 4th year medical student and Medical Humanities Fellow at the University of Rochester.
Register at https://rochesterlifestylemedicine.org/events/#!event/2022/9/29/cycle-of-culture-change.
For those attending in person, plant-based appetizers and dessert will be provided by Wegmans Food Market following the program.
ABOUT ROCHESTER LIFESTYLE MEDICINE INSTITUTE
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI), headed by Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, DipABLM, is dedicated to establishing Lifestyle Medicine as the foundation for health. RLMI advocates a plant-based diet with its proven ability to heal the body from within. RLMI offers several programs to help participants adopt a whole-food plant-based diet, including its 15-Day Jumpstart and two 10-week programs, the Lift Project and the Complete Health Improvement Program (CHIP), all certified by ACLM.
