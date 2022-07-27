AutoLine Pro Adds Highly Requested Feature to Their Popular Automotive Smoke Machine
The Highest Rated Budget-Friendly Automotive Smoke Machine Now Makes Smoke Testing for EVAP Leaks or Vacuum Leaks Easier and More Affordable than Ever Before
We have seen a great deal of requests from both veteran and DIY mechanics alike to include this addition to our product to help streamline their workflow.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AutoLine Pro has announced the release of their new Automotive Smoke Machine with a Built-In Air Compressor. This highly requested feature allows mechanics of all skill levels to smoke test EVAP leaks, vacuum leaks and more without the need for an expensive external air compressor. The Shop Series automotive smoke machine is AutoLine Pro's most popular product and the highest rated machine in its class, even featured on YouTube Influencer ChrisFix’s “Top Car Tools and Gadgets of 2021 (Christmas Gift Ideas)." With this new update, the AutoLine Pro "Shop Series Plus” is the most versatile and affordable automotive smoke machine for leak diagnosis on the market.
The added air compressor is sure to be a hit amongst mechanics that are looking for quality smoke test results, without breaking the bank. However, it also opens the door for DIY mechanics to perform smoke tests to find leaks on their car at home and save money when compared to taking it to a professional mechanic.
“We have seen a great deal of requests from both veteran and DIY mechanics alike to include this addition to our product to help streamline their workflow…” said Sam Kwong, the owner of AutoLine Pro. “Our team lives for feedback like this and we are so excited that our community can now perform smoke tests faster and easier than ever before.”
The Shop Series Plus is available for purchase today for $149.99 on the AutoLine Pro website as well as Amazon and other participating retailers. You can also purchase the Shop Series Plus Bundle on the AutoLine Pro website which includes specialized adapters such as; an EVAP Service Port Adapter, a Cone Adapter - Exhaust Intake Boot, a 23 piece set of Caps and Plugs & more. These accessories allow you to access and close off different systems on your vehicle to aid in smoke leak detection.
About AutoLine Pro:
AutoLine Pro is the leading provider of affordable automotive smoke machines for diagnosing leaks in closed systems such as EVAPs, Vacuum, Turbo and more. This small family owned company based in Los Angeles, California, has revolutionized automotive smoke tests by empowering anyone with any budget to perform a quality smoke test on their car. They have been taking the DIY community by storm and have earned themselves the highest number of ratings on Amazon for their quality of product and outstanding customer service. For more information about AutoLine Pro visit autolinepro.com or follow them on social media @autolinepro.
