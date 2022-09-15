The Largest Farm & Rach Auction in British Columbia History
Over 1,900 Acres of Prime Farm and Ranch Land for Sale by Auction
These properties are unique, which also makes them hard to value. The auction process offers a fair, transparent avenue for buyers to decide their value”BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BC Farm and Ranch Realty have announced the sale by auction of over 1,900 acres of prime farm and ranch land located in southern and central British Columbia, Canada. The southern properties are in the beautiful Fraser Valley, which lies just north of the USA/Canada border and is less than a two-hour drive to downtown Vancouver. Positioned between the coast and the Cascade mountain range, the Fraser Valley is not only one of the most picturesque destinations in Canada, but it’s also a lovely place to live. Although the area has experienced significant growth throughout the years, it continues to maintain its wholesome rural area charm.
— John Glazema of BC Farm & Ranch Realty
The auction includes seven separate sites ranging from 17 acres to 1700 acres. Included are 5 houses and a dairy farm facility. “These properties are unique, which also makes them hard to value. The auction process offers a fair, transparent avenue for buyers to decide their value,” states John Glazema of BC Farm & Ranch Realty.
One property in the central BC area borders a lake and includes a sizeable amount of commercial-grade timber. Visit BC Farm & Ranch Auctions (https://fre.com/farm/R1) to view pictures, videos, detailed property and auction information or to schedule a tour. Bidding starts as low as $2,100 per acre. “The bid deadline is less than eight weeks away to learn more about this excellent lifestyle/investment opportunity, get started with your due diligence today,” says Greg Walton of BC Farm & Ranch Realty.
BC Farm & Ranch Realty, Corp. is British Columbia`s first and only Real Estate company dedicated 100% to Agriculture properties. They offer a vast selection of properties from house and acreage to dairy, poultry, equestrian, winery/vineyards, nurseries, berry farms, bare land, and much more.
· Their agents have over 200+ years of combined experience in acreage & agricultural real estate.
· They have a proven record of success, resulting in over $1 billion in sales over the years.
· They provide innovative marketing services to their clients, including online auction marketing.
· FRE technology powers their auction website under an exclusive license.
FRE (The Future of Real Estate®) is a brokerage/technology company that has been auction marketing real estate worldwide for over 40 years in association with local brokerage partners such as BC Farm & Ranch. For the last 18+ years, we have been 100% online, during which our technology has been used to market and sell over US $5 billion worth of real estate in over 22 countries (www.fre.com +1 800-966-0660.)
