Submit Release
News Search

There were 970 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,824 in the last 365 days.

Missouri Attorney General Serves Panorama Education with Civil Investigative Demand

Missouri Attorney General Serves Panorama Education with Civil Investigative Demand

Jul 25, 2022, 14:35 PM by AG Schmitt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Last week, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt served Panorama Education, Inc. with a civil investigative demand, which acts as a subpoena, asking for documents related to surveys the company has created and distributed to client schools in Missouri. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office previously subpoenaed seven schools across Missouri related to these school surveys.

“Parents should have every right to know exactly what is being taught to their children, and if their children are being subjected to invasive surveys. I’ve proudly led the charge to empower parents and increase transparency in Missouri schools,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “My Office last week served Panorama Education with a civil investigative demand to collect documents to determine exactly what information and data Panorama has collected and how data from these surveys is being stored or distributed.”
 
In the civil investigative demand, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office asked for documents related to: any presentations created and given to Missouri client schools, how data from the surveys is collected and stored and who has access to that data, and how data from the surveys is distributed both to schools and any outside third parties.
 
More information on the previous subpoenas to Missouri schools can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/home/news/2022/06/08/missouri-attorney-general-subpoenas-seven-school-districts-over-student-surveys-launches-transparency-portal

 

You just read:

Missouri Attorney General Serves Panorama Education with Civil Investigative Demand

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.