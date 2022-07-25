Missouri Attorney General Serves Panorama Education with Civil Investigative Demand
Jul 25, 2022, 14:35 PM by AG Schmitt
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Last week, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt served Panorama Education, Inc. with a civil investigative demand, which acts as a subpoena, asking for documents related to surveys the company has created and distributed to client schools in Missouri. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office previously subpoenaed seven schools across Missouri related to these school surveys.
In the civil investigative demand, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office asked for documents related to: any presentations created and given to Missouri client schools, how data from the surveys is collected and stored and who has access to that data, and how data from the surveys is distributed both to schools and any outside third parties.
More information on the previous subpoenas to Missouri schools can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/home/news/2022/06/08/missouri-attorney-general-subpoenas-seven-school-districts-over-student-surveys-launches-transparency-portal