Missouri Attorney General Serves Panorama Education with Civil Investigative Demand

Jul 25, 2022, 14:35 PM by AG Schmitt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Last week, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt served Panorama Education, Inc. with a civil investigative demand, which acts as a subpoena, asking for documents related to surveys the company has created and distributed to client schools in Missouri. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office previously subpoenaed seven schools across Missouri related to these school surveys.