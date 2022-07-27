Cool Out Delta 8 Infused Sparkling Seltzer Available Online and Locally
Beverage Industry Veterans and Creators of St. John Brewers Launch D8 SeltzerMIAMI, FL, USA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delta-8 infused beverages are debuting across the country as D8, a cannabinoid that exists naturally in hemp, increases in popularity. Long time beverage industry professionals are staying ahead of this trend with Cool Out Delta 8 infused sparkling seltzer.
From the founders of St. John Brewers, Chirag Vyas and Kevin Chipman introduce Kind Grade, LLC and Cool Out Delta 8 infused sparkling seltzer. The brand is available online at DrinkCoolOut.com and is expanding distribution in states where D8 is sold. D8 is currently available where adult-use cannabis has yet to legalize, such as Florida, Texas, and Georgia.
Sales of CBD drinks (federally legal as CBD is derived from hemp just as D8 is) are expected to hit $2.5 billion by 2025. THC-infused beverages will account for $1 billion even with hugely restrictive markets in U.S. by 2025, according to Brightfield Group.
Designed to be enjoyed socially or solo, Cool Out eases the mind and body while keeping the head clear tomorrow. An alcohol-free beverage alternative, Cool Out contains zero sugar, zero carbs, zero calories, is gluten free, and sourced from Non-GMO organic hemp.
“We want to bring hemp-based drinks more into the American beverage culture with an approachable, quality seltzer for regular cannabis users as well as for novices looking to try and enjoy,” explained Vyas.
Each 12 ounce can of the initial release of Cool Out contains 10 mg of Delta 8 in one of three flavors: Citrus, Tropical or Berry.
Crafted from the highest-quality ingredients consumers expect from Vyas and Chipman, Cool Out D8 seltzer is derived from non-GMO hemp grown on certified organic farms in the US. The bioavailability of Cool Out’s water-soluble nanotechnology allows the D8 to absorb quickly into the body providing a faster onset and state of relaxation than consuming other edible cannabinoid products.
"We took our time to create a product that provides an amazing customer experience and taste profiles that delight the senses, high product consistency, and deep dedication to consumer safety. We are really excited to be providing the Cool Out line to the Delta 8 marketplace," said Chipman.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Delta 8?
Delta 8 is one of over 100 cannabinoids that exists naturally in hemp.
Is Delta 8 Marijuana?
No, D8 it is derived from the hemp plant, which is a variety of cannabis that contains less than 0.3% THC. By federal definition, hemp is an agricultural product, and is legal under the 2018 Farm Bill.
How will Delta 8 make me feel?
People say they experience a relaxed body sensation with a feel-good euphoric high that is milder than when consuming THC from marijuana.
About St. John Brewers
St. John Brewers is a craft brewing company located in Cruz Bay on the island of St. John in the US Virgin Islands. Founded in 2004 by Kevin Chipman and Chirag Vyas, the brewery has garnered a loyal following of local craft beer lovers and Virgin Island visitors who return year after year. Bellows International distributes St. John Brewers products throughout the Virgin Islands. To learn more, visit stjohnbrewers.com and follow @stjohnbrewers on Instagram and Facebook.
About Kind Grade, LLC
Founded in 2021 by craft brewers, Kevin Chipman and Chirag Vyas, Kind Grade, LLC is based out of Miami, FL and serves the expanding cannabinoid markets in North America. Kind Grade, LLC produces the Cool Out line of infused beverages via distribution partners throughout the United States sourcing natural ingredients including cannabinoids derived from Hemp. More information can be found at www.drinkcoolout.com
Disclaimer: Consumption of delta 8 can impair your ability to drive a car or operate machinery. Do not consumer if you are pregnant or nursing. Not intended for individuals under 21 years of age. This product is derived from hemp and may contain THC which could result in a failed drug test. This product may contain a total delta-9 THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry-weight basis.
Tess Woods
St John Brewers
+1 617-942-0336
email us here