Travel Disruptions Due to Storm Updated 1:00 PM

07/25/2022

Dunmore, PA – Please see below for closures due to last night's storm that passed throughout the area.

UPDATES ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ County State Route/Exit/Mile Marker Township Beginning Location Ending Location Closure/Restriction Reason Estimated Date of Reopening Time of Reopening Luzerne 1027 (Tunkhannock Avenue) Exeter Borough Intersection of Montgomery Avenue Intersection of Delaware Ave Open Downed tree and wires Monday, July 25, 2022 12:00 PM Luzerne 1028 (Spruce Tree Road/Queen of Peace Road) Lake Township Intersection of Tulip Road in Lake Township Intersection Lake Front Road in Harveys Lake Open Downed tree in wires Monday, July 25, 2022 7:30 AM

County State Route/Exit/Mile Marker Township Beginning Location Ending Location Closure/Restriction Reason Estimated Date of Reopening Estimated Time of Reopening Lackawanna 6006 (Scranton/Carbondale Highway) Carbondale Intersection 171(Belmont Street Carbondale) Canaan Street Closed Downed tree in wires Monday, July 25, 2022 3:00 PM Lackawanna 1025 (Wemberly Hill Road) Scott Township Intersection Stracham Road Intersection of Kraky Road Closed Downed tree in wires Monday, July 25, 2022 3:00 PM Lackawanna 4012 (Waverly Road) Waverly Clinton Street, Waverly Gideon Lane, Glenburn Closed Downed tree in wires Monday, July 25, 2022 3:00 PM Luzerne 1045 (Church Street/Irem Road/ Main Street) Dallas Township Intersection of County Club Road Lakeside Drive Closed Downed trees and wires Monday, July 25, 2022 4:00 PM Luzerne 4006 (Shickshinny Lake Road/Waterton Road) Huntington Township Intersection of PA 239 Pond Hill Road Intersection of Sunshine Road Closed Downed trees and wires Monday, July 25, 2022 3:00 PM Susquehanna State Route 92 Oakland Township Intersection of Riverside Drive Intersection of Hilborn Road Closed Downed tree in wires Tuesday, July 26, 2022 10:00 AM Wyoming 1011 (West Nicholson Road) Nicholson Township Intersection of Marshall Squire Road Intersection of Susquehanna County Line State Route 2001 Closed Down tree in wires Tuesday, July 26, 2022 12:00 PM





Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto, (570) 963.3502











