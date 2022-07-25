I-79 Southbound Closed at I-80 Interchange in Mercer County

​Interstate 79 southbound is closed near the Interstate 80 interchange in Mercer County due to a crash at the bridge that carries Route 58 over the interstate.

Interstate 79 is closed from I-80 eastbound on ramp (I-80, Exit 19A) to I-79 southbound Exit 113 (Route 208/Route 258, Grove City).

I-80 traffic, both eastbound and westbound, cannot access I-79 southbound at the interchange.

The roadway is expected to reopen later today.

