Closure Planned for Route 6N in Conneaut Township, Erie County

​A portion of Route 6N (Route 3006) in Conneaut Township, Erie County will be closed next month for bridge replacement work.

Starting August 1, 2022, the roadway will be closed to through traffic from the intersection with Cherry Hill Road (Route 3002) to the intersection with Route 226.

The closure, which is expected to remain in place until September 16, 2022, is necessary for installation of a new box culvert to carry Route 6N over a branch of Conneaut Creek.

The current box culvert structure was built in 1930 and is rated in fair condition. It is used by approximately 3,200 vehicles daily, on average.

Work will be completed by PennDOT employees from the Erie County maintenance facility.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #

