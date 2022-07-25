Southbound Route 28 Ramp to Fox Chapel Road Long-term Closure Begins Wednesday in Allegheny County
Beginning at
approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the ramp from southbound Route 28 to Fox
Chapel Road (Exit 8) will close to traffic around-the-clock through mid-August.
Crews will conduct roadway reconstruction and paving operations. Ramp traffic
will be detoured.
Posted Detour
Southbound Route 28 to Fox Chapel Road (Exit 8)
From southbound Route 28, continue past the closed ramp
Take the Aspinwall/Highland Park Bridge off-ramp (Exit 6)
Bear right towards Sharpsburg/Aspinwall
Turn left onto Freeport Road
Follow Freeport Road back to Fox Chapel Road
End detour
Additionally,
beginning at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday, a long-term single-lane
restriction will occur on southbound Route 28 starting at a point just north of
the Freeport Road on-ramp to southbound Route 28 continuing down to the Fox
Chapel Road on-ramp to southbound Route 28. The restriction will occur
around-the-clock through mid-August. Crews from Swank Construction Company will
perform roadway reconstruction and paving operations.
The work is part of
the $15.32 million project to improve approximately 3.5 miles of Route 28
between the Delafield Avenue exit (Exit 7) and the Harmar Township line,
approximately 1.75 miles north of the RIDC Park (Exit 10) interchange.
Construction will include minor road widening of the southbound lanes near the
Freeport Road on-ramp (Exit 8) interchange to allow for the existing lanes to
be reassigned. At the completion of the project, southbound Route 28 will
maintain two through lanes and an exit only off-ramp to Fox Chapel Road. Work
includes reconstruction of the Delafield Avenue ramps, concrete
preservation work on the Fox Chapel ramps, milling and paving work on the RIDC
Park ramps, and bridge preservation work on all structures within the project
limits. Additionally, highway lighting upgrades, ITS upgrades, green stormwater
features, guide rail upgrades, rockfall area cleanouts and fence repairs, and
other miscellaneous construction are part of the project. Single-lane
restrictions will occur with crews maintaining at least two lanes of traffic in
each direction during peak travel times and at least one lane in each direction
during off-peak hours. Ramp closures will occur as needed, with many
occurring overnight. The project is expected to be completed at the end of
2022.
MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004
# # #