OATI Brings Microgrid and DERMS Expertise to CTCE
The company will provide a speaker, premier industry offerings and sponsorship
OATI continually introduces new ways to decarbonize electrical energy use and to increase resilience, dependability and affordability for consumers.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Open Access Technology International, Inc. (OATI) will again sponsor the 2022 Cooperative Technologies Conference & Expo (CTCE), hosted by North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives, Aug. 9-12, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. OATI will also provide representatives to share microgrid and distributed energy resource management (DERMS) expertise to help cooperatives problem-solve current and future energy challenges.
“We’re proud to support events like the CTCE, which help showcase technologies to improve efficiency and resiliency – and to prioritize consumer affordability,” says Dr. Sasan Mokhtari, Ph.D., OATI President and CEO. “We’re also proud to contribute our extremely knowledgeable energy-industry speakers and innovative solutions for these events.”
Walter Kalsow, OATI Principal Consultant Smart Energy Solutions, will be on hand as a speaker for the “Tales from Microgrids” break-out session at the event. He will explain how OATI has partnered with electric cooperatives in North Carolina on microgrid projects across the state to secure cost savings, resiliency, and sustainable energy for consumers. OATI microgrid and DERMs solutions are helping to make this progress possible.
OATI is the #1 DERMS solution provider. “Our expertise and innovations enable green energy solutions, such as microgrid-, solar-, wind- and battery storage resources, to work together efficiently and sustainably,” says Mokhtari. “OATI continually introduces new ways to decarbonize electrical energy use and to increase resilience, dependability and affordability for consumers.”
OATI experts will provide information about the company’s leading DERMS and microgrid solutions. Among others, these include GridMind™, the industry’s premier microgrid automated controller, webSmartEnergy®, which helps deploy, monitor, manage, and dispatch distributed energy resources (DERs), and OATI AMIoT™, which enables low-cost, wireless, intelligent data networking to facilitate DERs and green energy.
About OATI
OATI engages with its 2,500+ energy industry customers to transform their operational tasks to meet the changes with decarbonization, and monetize their assets. OATI successfully deploys and hosts mission-critical solutions committed to industry standards and stringent security guidelines.
OATI (www.oati.com) is the leading provider of Smart Grid, Distribution, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, and Market Management services and products. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in California, Punjab, and Telangana. For more information, please contact sales@oati.net.
