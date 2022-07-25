Submit Release
Request for Proposals – Technical Assistance and Training Support to Violence Intervention and Prevention Programs

The Washington State Legislature in 2022 set aside funding for the Washington State Department of Commerce, hereafter called “COMMERCE,” to invest in evidence-based prevention and intervention services to individuals, particularly youth, at high risk to perpetrate gun violence and who reside in areas with high rates of gun violence. The overall goal is to reduce the number and impacts of youth-involved shootings, homicides, and firearm-related crime within the communities of focus. COMMERCE is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals for a consultant to provide Technical Assistance and Training (TA) to up to six agencies and community-based organizations providing evidence-based intervention services using this funding (service providers). COMMERCE intends to award a single contract to provide the TA described in this RFP.

Notice of Interest Due: August 12, 2022 at 5:00 p.m., Pacific Time
Proposals Due: August 22, 2022 at 5:00 p.m., Pacific Time

