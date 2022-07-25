Submit Release
Hermosa Beach hosts ‘homeless court’ for 1st time

Judge Kelly M. Kelley presided over the first of four monthly outdoor sessions of the Housing Initiative Court on the tennis courts in Hermosa Beach on Wednesday. The Housing Initiative Court gives people experiencing homelessness the opportunity to avoid prosecution on nonviolent misdemeanor charges or municipal code violations in exchange for accepting judge-mandated services that can eventually lead to placement in housing.

