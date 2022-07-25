Fraud.net included in FedNow Payments Service Provider Showcase

Fraud.net featured in Federal Reserve FedNow Showcase

The award-winning fraud solution was included in the Federal Reserve’s FedNow Payments Platform for Businesses.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraud.net, a leading platform of comprehensive and customizable fraud prevention and risk management solutions, was recently included in the Federal Reserve’s FedNowSM Payments Service Provider Showcase as a solution provider for fraud prevention.

According to the Federal Reserve, “The FedNowSM Service Provider Showcase is a one-stop resource for connecting financial institutions and businesses with service providers that can help them innovate and implement instant payment products using the FedNowSM Service.”

Fraud.net co-founder Whitney Anderson shares, “We are thrilled to be recognized in this showcase for our award-winning solution. Real-time payments require modern, real-time risk management. Our cloud-born end-to-end platform, having de-risked billions of transactions and applications, enables organizations to implement instant payments safely and securely, supporting the FedNowSM mission with advanced technology.”

View Fraud.net’s listing on the FedNowSM Showcase.

About the Federal Reserve:

The Federal Reserve provides a central banking system to the United States, providing guidance to financial institutions and fostering payment and settlement system safety with services to banking institutions. The FedNowSM Service is a new instant payment platform the Federal Reserve Banks are launching in 2023 to provide financial institutions of every size, and in any location across the nation, access to safe and efficient instant payment services in real time, 24 hours a day.

Learn more at explore.fednow.org

About Fraud.net:

Fraud.net operates an end-to-end digital risk management and revenue enhancement ecosystem, built for digital financial and commerce companies worldwide. The cloud-born platform helps enterprises detect and prevent digital fraud, money laundering, and other financial crimes, and to automate customer onboarding and compliance workflows. The platform leverages no-code/low-code architecture, natively integrated data and tools from 50+ leading risk management vendors, and custom-tailored AI models, all to enable companies to make safer, smarter, and more profitable decisions.

Learn more at Fraud.net.