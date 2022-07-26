Submit Release
The National Center for Children and Families (NCCF) Announces the Appointment of Paul Kennedy to the Board of Trustees

Paul Kennedy, NCCF's newest trustee

NCCF announces the appointment of its youngest ever member of the Board, an award-winning alumnus, Paul Kennedy, a Software Engineer at NASA.

His generational and life perspectives are crucial to maintaining a strong connection with the community and to younger professionals interested in this level of service to the agency.”
— Lewis I. Askew, Jr., NCCF Board President

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Center for Children and Families (NCCF) announces the appointment of its youngest ever member of the Board of Trustees and an award-winning alumnus, Paul Kennedy, Software Engineer at The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Goddard Space Flight Center.

A 2020 graduate of the George Washington University, Paul has a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering. He interned first at the Telophase Corporation, and then began at NASA on the Wavefront Sensing and Control Team for the Roman Space Telescope observatory mission. Paul is a brother of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated Gamma Alpha Phi Chapter, a member of the National Society of Black Engineers and IEEE. He has served as President of both organizations.

"Paul’s personal and professional experience are a welcome addition to our Board,” said Lewis Askew, President of NCCF’s Board of Trustees. “His generational and life perspectives are crucial to maintaining a strong connection with the community and to younger professionals interested in this level of service to the agency.”

About The National Center for Children and Families (NCCF)
It is the century-old mission of the National Center for Children and Families to empower the larger community to ensure that all of its children, youth and families receive the resources they need to become successful and contributing members. With more than 21 programs throughout the National Capital Region, we envision a society in which children and youth live in sustained, supportive communities, which reinforce the integrity and unity of the family. NCCF reinforces the ability of the community to take care of its own. To gain more information on NCCF and its programs, visit: www.nccf-cares.org.

Rachel Spassiani
The National Center for Children and Families (NCCF)
+1 202-713-6108
