First Heritage Mortgage Opens Second Branch in Charlottesville, Virginia
New Downtown Mall Office Opens to Better Serve Growing Needs of Customers in the Charlottesville Region
The new downtown mall office allows us to better serve clients and business partners located in the heart of Charlottesville.”FAIRFAX, VA., USA, July 26, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- First Heritage Mortgage, LLC (FHM), a leading independent mortgage lender, has announced the opening of a second branch location to serve the Charlottesville, Virginia market. The new office (Branch NMLS ID #2291519) is located on Charlottesville’s downtown mall at 554 E Water Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902.
— Whit Douglas
The doors to the company’s new Charlottesville office officially opened on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. A grand opening celebration will take place later this summer.
The downtown mall office is the second FHM branch to open in Charlottesville within the past 10 years. The company’s primary Charlottesville office (Branch NMLS ID #1070047), located in the Pantops neighborhood at 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 180, Charlottesville VA, 22911, opened in 2013.
Mike Bitrick, Vice President and Branch Manager of the Charlottesville and Raleigh regions at First Heritage Mortgage, said the opening of the downtown mall location is a direct response to the growing needs of homebuyers, builders, and real estate agents in the region.
“The housing market in Charlottesville, Crozet, and surrounding areas continues to grow, and so does our team,” Bitrick said. “We are excited to announce the opening of our second location here in Charlottesville which will allow us to welcome more local lending experts to the team who can provide growing numbers of customers, agents, and builder partners alike with the dedicated service and creative mortgage solutions FHM is known for.”
The new downtown mall location will be occupied by Senior Loan Officer Whit Douglas (NMLS ID #203861) and his team of lending experts. Having served FHM’s Charlottesville market for 14 years, Whit and his team continue bring the company’s full suite of loan products to their customers, including FHA, VA, and Conventional mortgages, construction and renovation loans, along with niche products like bridge loans, down payment assistance programs, and extended interest rate lock options.
“The new downtown mall office allows us to better serve clients and business partners located in the heart of Charlottesville,” Douglas said. “We look forward to working with our fellow loan officers at FHM’s main Charlottesville branch to continue growing and bringing homeownership to the local community for years to come.”
To learn more about the Charlottesville downtown mall branch, customers and business partners can call Whit Douglas as 434-227-5101 or email wdouglas@fhmtg.com.
About First Heritage Mortgage, LLC
Founded in 1996, First Heritage Mortgage, LLC (FHM) is one of the largest privately-owned mortgage companies in the Mid-Atlantic, originating more than $2.53 billion in mortgage loans in 2019. The company is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, with 15 branch locations across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and California. As a direct lender, FHM controls every aspect of the mortgage process from start to finish in a local branch, allowing the company to provide deeply personalized mortgage solutions to its clients and business partners. Learn more at https://fhmtg.com.
FHM specializes in providing personalized home financing solutions to make homeownership achievable for as many people as possible within the communities it serves. FHM has been ranked one of the Top 100 Mortgage Companies in America by Mortgage Executive Magazine, one of the Top 75 Mortgage Lenders by Scotsman Guide, one of the Best Mortgage Companies to Work For by National Mortgage News, and most recently was named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post. The company originated more than $2.5 billion of mortgage loans in 2019 and is poised for significant growth in the coming years.
First Heritage Mortgage, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender | Company NMLS ID #86548 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org) | Columbia Branch NMLS ID # 2000649
