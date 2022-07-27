bloXroute and Project Galaxy are holding a DeFi educational campaign with NFTs and $USDT prizes
The world’s leading blockchain software company, bloXroute, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Project Galaxy.
It’s not about objective speed, it’s about subjective speed. If you are faster than others, you can make better trades.”EVANSTON, IL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The partnership will showcase faster mempool, accelerated transactions, Dexguard to enable transaction privacy, and NFT Trader.
— Uri Klarman
MEV attacks are a common occurrence in the DeFi world. Every swap submitted on SushiSwap and Uniswap is vulnerable to MEV attacks. When a swap is submitted to a DEX, the user’s transaction is propagated throughout the peer-2-peer network where it can be seen. As the transaction sits in the mempool (pending transactions) waiting to be mined and added to the blockchain, attackers use bots to identify and snipe the transaction by offering a slightly higher gas fee, thereby incentivizing the miner to choose the attacker’s transaction over the user’s. Now that the user’s transaction has been cut in line by the bot’s transaction, the user is left with a less favorable exchange rate on their swap.
Familiar with SushiSwap or UniSwap? DexGuard, https://dexguard.io/, uses the same interface and adds a layer of front-running protection to transactions by circumventing the mempool entirely, closing the window of opportunity for MEV bots. Additionally, DexGuard routes transactions directly to mining pools on bloXroute’s Blockchain Distribution Network. This allows users to execute protected swaps using the same interface they’ve grown used to.
While DexGuard enables privacy for users, our NFT Trader was developed specifically with traders in mind. bloxroute’s direct minting capabilities, combined with the gas-protected transactions, were designed to give you a professional edge in NFT markets. Check out our product page, https://bloxroute.com/nft/, and start keeping 100% of your gas on failed mints.
bloXroute is excited to announce that we are live with a giveaway in partnership with Project Galaxy. Users can claim exclusive NFTs and have the opportunity to win $25, $50, or $100 USTD via a series of raffles! The giveaway consists of three parts, and the second has just begun. Users must complete several tasks to participate, including fun social media activities where users will get a chance to learn more about our products.
We will host an AMA on Twitter Spaces in collaboration with Project Galaxy. Uri Klarman, CEO, and Co-Founder of bloXroute, will be live with Project Galaxy. Sign up for our newsletter for more details.
Follow us on Twitter @bloXrouteLabs for more information on the second round of our giveaway and to stay in the loop for future announcements.
About Project Galaxy
Project Galaxy is the largest Web3 credential data network in the world. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps developers and organizations leverage NFTs and digital credential data to build better products and communities in Web3.
Media Contact:
Dina Mattar
Founder & CEO
DVerse
dina@d-verse.io
About bloXroute
bloXroute Labs is a leading blockchain software company. We're on a mission to bring transactions and data transmission on blockchain to greater heights. bloXroute's proprietary BDN offers unmatched speed advantage to competitive DeFi traders and infrastructure performance improvements to DeFi service providers and projects. Over 300 trading firms run DeFi trade strategies on bloXroute's BDN to get faster data and identify more trade opportunities combined with faster transaction propagation on the blockchain. On an average day, users send $1.5 Billion+ transactions in value on its BDN.
To learn more, visit www.bloxroute.com or explore our social channels on our Linktree, https://linktr.ee/bloxroute.
For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:
Chief Business Officer
Curtis Plot Mak
curtis.mak@bloxroute.com
Peter Kubantsev
Senior Marketing Manager
peter.kubantsev@bloxroute.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn