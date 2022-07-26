Blue Marble Geographics Releases Version 2.3 of Global Mapper Mobile
Global Mapper Mobile version 2.3 with the Pro Module expands GPS compatibility with TCP/IP communication and includes new field analysis tools.
Expanding field app functionality was the focus of this release with the Pro Module adding TCP/IP communication for external GNSS devices, and new tools for volume calculation and viewshed analysis.”HALLOWELL, ME, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Marble Geographics (bluemarblegeo.com) is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Global Mapper Mobile version 2.3. The mobile application allows users to take the Global Mapper functionality and existing data into the field for easy and accurate data collection and light processing, now including volume and viewshed calculations for terrain data.
— Jeffrey Hatzel, Product Manager
Since 2016, Global Mapper Mobile has been a user-friendly tool for capturing field data with portable iOS and Android mobile devices. Version 2.3, available in both the free and Pro versions, adds many updates and improvements to the application, including the option to record and save voice memos to vector features, add multiple field-captured images to a feature, and an option for autosave to prevent the loss of changes made to a map.
The Pro Module, accessed with a yearly paid subscription, provides a more powerful mobile mapping functionality. Pro has always included the ability to connect to external GPS devices, but version 2.3 expands this to include support for any GNSS device that uses TCP/IP communication. Additionally, this mobile update brings the popular Global Mapper analysis tools for volume calculation and viewshed into the palm of your hand.
“Expanding user functionality in the field was the main focus of this release. Users of the base version of the application can utilize voice memos and the ability to save multiple photos to features for a more complete recording of field data,“ stated Jeffrey Hatzel, the Global Mapper Mobile Product Manager. “The Pro Module adds TCP/IP communication for external GNSS devices, expanding the list of compatible third-party devices. The addition of tools for volume calculation, viewshed analysis, and expanded projection support allows for even more workflows to be completed within the app.”
Global Mapper Mobile works in conjunction with the desktop version of Global Mapper to provide a cohesive process for data collection and analysis. Blue Marble’s GIS programs and tools are used and valued worldwide across many industries for their versatility, ease of use, and powerful processing capabilities.
Global Mapper Mobile can be downloaded straight to your device from Google Play (Android) or the App Store (iOS). For more information, visit the Blue Marble Geographics website bluemarblegeo.com/global-mapper-mobile.
As a leader in GIS and software development, Blue Marble Geographics® provides professional-grade tools to GIS users at every level. Founded in 1993, Blue Marble’s expertise spans the geospatial technology sector with a particular focus on coordinate conversion and management, lidar and photogrammetric point cloud processing, and user-driven product development.
Blue Marble’s products include Geographic Calculator®, the industry standard for precise spatial data conversion and advanced coordinate system management; Global Mapper®, an all-in-one GIS application with a comprehensive array of data processing and analysis tools; and Global Mapper Pro®, a suite of advanced tools for optimizing workflow efficiency, and processing lidar and photogrammetric point clouds from drone-captured images. All of these desktop tools are also available as software developer toolkits and libraries.
For nearly three decades, Blue Marble’s products have been used and trusted by organizations around the globe — including government agencies, universities, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: www.bluemarblegeo.com
