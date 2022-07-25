Chalonne Joins Verb’s 3-Day Market Livestream Shopfest

Chalonne Luxury Apple Watch Bands Verb Chalonne

Chalonne, the leading maker of luxury Apple Watch® bands, has announced their partnership with Verb's Market Livestream.

We are always looking for cutting edge ways to share our luxury Apple Watch bands with a wider audience and we are certain that MARKET.live will offer our customers a unique shopping experience.” — Carlye Morgan

BEL AIR, CA, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chalonne, the leading maker of luxury and bespoke Apple Watch® bands, has announced their partnership with Verb Technology Company (Nasdaq: VERB), the leader in interactive video-based sales-enablement applications, including shoppable livestream video. Chalonne’s products will appear on Verb’s 3-Day Market Livestream Shopfest, with their first live event featuring Chalonne Founder Carlye Morgan on July 28, 2022 at 7:15pm PST. Shopfest will be a 3-day social shopping marathon, streamed live on MARKET.live and simulcast on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook Live, and other major social media outlets across the country.

“We are very excited to be a part of VERB and MARKET.live and look forward to a long-term relationship” said Carlye Morgan, founder and CEO of Chalonne. “We are always looking for cutting edge ways to share our products with a wider audience and we are certain that MARKET.live will not only extend our reach, but also offer our customers a unique, interactive shopping experience. We are confident that this is the future for online shopping, and we are thrilled to be a part of this amazing platform.”

About CHALONNE

Chalonne’s luxury women’s watch bands bring elegant, expressive style and timeless design to any Apple Watch. Crafted with care in France, these brilliant bands incorporate the finest leathers, unique gemstones, and 14k solid gold into their stunning designs. Founded in 2019 by LA native Carlye Morgan, the brand is a marriage of her love for bold, confident, enduring everyday style and her appreciation for the technology of today. Chalonne’s unique pieces adorn the wrists of women who appreciate accessories with uncompromising quality and chic design to complement their personal style.

Contacts:

For more information on Verb, please visit its website or contact: Hello@TanyaLouArmstrong.com

For more information on Chalonne, please visit its website or contact: press@chalonne.com