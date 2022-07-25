Leonard Street Car Show Returns After 2-Year Break
Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield to Build on Popular FundraiserCLEARFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pandemic’s impact only slowed down, but couldn’t stop the popular Leonard Street Car and Bike Show.
After a two-year break due to COVID-19 restrictions and precautions, muscle cars, antique vehicles, trucks and motorcycles will return to the 12th Leonard Street Car Show hosted by the Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield senior living community at 1300 Leonard Street.
The event will be held on Sunday, August 14 in the Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield parking lot. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Judging follows from noon to 2 p.m., with the award winners recognized at 3 p.m. Proceeds from the show benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.
Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield has helped raise a combined $10,811.90 during the previous eight car and bike shows from 2012 to 2019, including four straight years of at least $1,000 collected for the Alzheimer’s Association. The most recent Leonard Street Car and Bike Show in 2019 raised $2,000, an all-time high for the event.
The impact of the pandemic led to the cancelation of both the 2020 and 2021 shows.
“We like to say we have the best show on four – or two – wheels,” said Sandy English, Community Relations Director at Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield. “We are so grateful to bring back a tradition that raises money for such an important cause. We had really begun to hit our stride as far as the growth of the car and bike show, as well as the fundraising efforts, until the pandemic resulted in a two-year break. We’re ready to get rolling again.”
The 2019 car and bike show included 73 vehicles in 20 different classifications such as stock cars and trucks, modified cars and trucks, American motorcycles, foreign motorcycles, Camaro/Firebirds, Mustangs, 2-seat cars such as Corvettes, and more.
“The Leonard Street Car Show has brought together so many people throughout the Clearfield area over the years,” said Roberta “Bobbi” Bradford, Executive Operations Officer at Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield. “We felt it was important to bring back this event, which also has been a successful fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association.”
