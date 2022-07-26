MassMEDIC Launches Why MedtechTM Campaign
The Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMEDIC) Creates Branding Campaign to Increase Awareness of Opportunities in Medical Device Industry
Now is the time to leverage our united strength to bolster the industry by creating awareness of the rewarding and exciting opportunities that exist within medtech and life sciences.”BOSTON, MA, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMEDIC) has launched the Why MedtechTM campaign to build awareness of the medical device industry. Through positive stories from our industry and curated economic development resources, we will inspire a new generation of people to join us in our pursuit to make the world a healthier place.
— Rachel Robinson, Chief Operating Officer, MassMEDIC
The first phase of the campaign is available to view on www.whymedtech.com. This phase involves telling positive stories from patients, clinicians and employees in the medtech industry about how medical device technology has impacted their lives or why they choose to work in the field. The campaign also has social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter with the handle @WhyMedtech. All are welcome to visit the website to submit their stories and access a social media toolkit to help spread awareness.
"I have traveled the state and hear the same story over and over. Despite being a national leader in healthech, members in our region are suffering from a workforce crisis,” said MassMEDIC President, Brian Johnson. “Employers are struggling to fill hundreds of open manufacturing jobs while offering starting salaries upwards of $85,000, even when those jobs require little more than a high school diploma.”
Massachusetts and the New England area have the largest concentration of medical device OEMs and start-ups in the U.S., paired with a significant number of academic institutions driving innovation and research. An essential part to our economy, the medtech industry represents one out of every four products exported by the Commonwealth and employs more than 25,000 workers directly and tens of thousands more with service providers who support the industry. Our region leads the country in medical device exports and ranks second in the nation in FDA 510(k) clearances and pre-market approvals (PMA), patents, venture funding, and total venture deals.
“Our industry is essential and growing. We must continue to recruit new talent to support ongoing innovation,” said Rachel Robinson, chief operating officer of MassMEDIC. “Now is the time to leverage our united strength to bolster the industry by creating awareness of the rewarding and exciting opportunities that exist within medtech and life sciences.”
As the largest regional medical device trade association in the U.S., representing more than 300 companies, MassMEDIC is uniquely positioned to harness the power of the stories behind our membership, create positive awareness for the medical device and life sciences industries, and in future phases, curate resources to encourage economic development in our region, including a robust job search tool.
To view a highlight reel created for the campaign, click here.
About MassMEDIC
Founded in 1996, the Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMEDIC) is the largest regional medtech association in the United States, with over 300 members representing manufacturers, product developers, suppliers, research institutions and academic health centers.
For more than a quarter of a century, MassMEDIC has been the voice of the groundbreaking medical technology industry in New England, advocating for sound public policy that supports innovation and fostering a community built on a shared purpose.
Our network and resources help our members navigate today’s evolving healthcare ecosystem and strengthen their goals through connection, education, awareness, and advocacy. For more information on MassMEDIC, visit http://www.massmedic.com.
