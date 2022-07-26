Submit Release
Connecticut Author Unfolds Challenges of Mental Healthcare in the Wake of Tragedy in New Novel

Lessons from the Mountain

Author Rebecca Hendrickson

Legacy Book Press LLC Logo

The personal story publisher.

CAMANCHE, IOWA, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Books Press LLC has released its latest novel, Lessons from the Mountain by Rebecca Hendrickson. This new novel follows the lives of a group of sisters and their mother who have to face new and complicated mysteries in their family. Annie is experiencing an acute episode of Postpartum Depression. Cade has moved to the South, determined to succeed on her own. Rye is a former Teacher of the Year who is usually always put together, that is until her father's health begins to deteriorate. Winnie's husband Don has suddenly fallen ill, both physically and mentally, with no answers from doctors. This family is forced to watch their loved ones decline while dealing with their own individual struggles.

Hendrickson talks about how the book came to be during her own twisted turn of events. "At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, I was living with my mother, and my two children away from my husband, and continued working remotely as a teacher. In order to deal with all this and work through the feelings of loss, frustration, and nostalgia, I started writing this book."

In regards to this coping mechanism, she continues on to reveal her own personal connection to this book. "This book was created with characters that all represent a piece of me at different points in my life, written as a way to grieve the loss of my father."

For her hopes with the release of this book, Hendrickson wants to shed light on "the flaws in our mental health and education systems that can hopefully help others dealing with similar challenges feel less alone." In a book that exposes the challenges of these systems, readers will find themselves rooting for each character as they search for answers.

Rebecca Hendrickson is a special education teacher at an alternative high school in Fairfield County, Connecticut. She resides in Wilton, Connecticut with her husband and two children. She previously published The Four Trimesters: Poems Highlighting the Joys of Motherhood, which can be found on Amazon. Writing has always been her creative outlet, and Lessons from the Mountain is her first work of fiction.

Learn more at https://legacybookpress.com/lessons-from-the-mountain/

You just read:

