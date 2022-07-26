ARtGlass Offers Public Its Powerful AR Experience Creation Software
ARtGlass can power a global AR movement in the tourism sector by putting TourBuilder into the hands of storytellers”RICHMOND, VA, USA, July 26, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time, ARtGlass, the world leader in deploying augmented reality (AR) tours at cultural sites, is offering its affordable and all-in-one software platform, TourBuilder, directly to museums, historic sites, tour companies, and content creators of all types.
Subscribers are able to create, deploy, and modify immersive location-based AR experiences in minutes. TourBuilder unlocks the potential of AR to educate and entertain by layering dynamic, interactive content over visitors’ real-world views while using transparent AR smartglasses, tablets, or smartphones.
“ARtGlass can power a global AR movement in the tourism sector by putting TourBuilder into the hands of storytellers” stated Cofounder and CEO Greg Werkheiser.
TourBuilder from ARtGlass channels lessons learned serving more than 4 million tourists under variable real-world conditions at nearly 100 iconic destinations. Users can create and deploy long-form, multi-stop, multimedia AR tours. As a no-code tool, users may easily arrange still images, videos, audio, 3D models, holograms, 360° panoramas, games, captions, and more. They may trigger content with GPS coordinates, beacons, or object recognition, and build tours for use indoors and outdoors. Tours can be launched on mobile smartphones, tablets, or directly in a user’s field of view with head-up display smartglasses. Storytellers can collaborate to build scenes together and assign team roles. All of this is now possible without leaving the platform.
Visitors to ARtGlass client-sites like ancient Pompeii enjoy 90-minute walking tours that feature 3D recreations of the city placed immediately next to ruins. Archival material is transformed into reality-bending floating galleries, and holograms of historical figures lead tours of their former homes. These abilities and more are available to sites utilizing the TourBuilder platform.
TourBuilder combines with other ARtGlass apps to deliver tours in multiple contexts:
• WalkAR enables the deployment of large group tours, blending AR visuals and audio with live commentary from on-site tour guides.
• WebAR empowers visitors to scan a QR code and use their own devices to experience on-site AR tours in-browser without downloads.
• ViewAR packs all the features of the WebAR but requires no WiFi to better serve sites with limited connectivity.
ARtGlass’ data shows visitors using AR engage more intellectually and emotionally with history, art, artifacts, and landscapes, with an enhanced connection to a sense of place.
ARtGlass Chief Technology Officer Luigi Percuoco said “We’ve built a time-machine to transport your visitors into the past or the future and reveal hidden stories about the people, places, and objects that bring insight and meaning to our lives.”
Executive Vice President Lexi Cleveland stated, “Beyond using our technology to draw the attention of new and returning audiences, our clients use AR as a preservation tool at historic sites facing threats, and as a social equity tool that equips diverse communities with a new, and sometimes subversive, way to tell their stories.”
Neal Stimler, metaverse and wearable technology expert, observed “AR experiences built with ARtGlass’ TourBuilder can enhance an organization’s value proposition to potential customers, inspire thoughtful public engagement with interactive and resonant content, and generate revenues.”
Video: https://youtu.be/BkSvS3kpXII
Pictures: https://photos.app.goo.gl/R1h5y5ZXy4MugcVz9
About ARtGlass: ARtGlass has mastered the art of AR storytelling at cultural and historic sites, museums, entertainment venues and other attractions. The company, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia with satellite offices in Milan, Italy, has helped clients thrill more than 4 million visitors to venues as diverse as fine art museums, presidential plantations, mountaintop castle ruins, World Heritage archaeological sites, aquariums, product launches, and tradeshows. ARtGlass’ success is rooted in collaboration between leading tech experts, historians and cultural specialists, and entrepreneurs who focus on public engagement. Now, through TourBuilder, ARtGlass is empowering cultural sites and attractions to distinguish and enhance their visitor experience, to thrill new and returning guests, and to increase revenue.
