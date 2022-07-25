High Occupancy Vehicle Lane Closure Underway in Pittsburgh

All of the HOV lanes have closed to traffic until further notice as crews conduct inspections of the system along I-279 and I-579.



The HOV lanes are used to reduce congestion along Interstate 279 (Parkway North) by promoting ridesharing via carpooling, van pooling, or public transportation. With the exception of motorcycles, all vehicles using the HOV lanes must have at least two people in them from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Also, trucks are not permitted on the HOV.



To help keep motorists informed, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for I-279 Parkway North traffic advisories. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Parkway North” in the subject line.



Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.



