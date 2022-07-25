High Occupancy Vehicle Lane Closure Underway in Pittsburgh
All of the HOV lanes
have closed to traffic until further notice as crews conduct inspections of the
system along I-279 and I-579.
The HOV lanes are used
to reduce congestion along Interstate 279 (Parkway North) by promoting
ridesharing via carpooling, van pooling, or public transportation. With the
exception of motorcycles, all vehicles using the HOV lanes must have at least
two people in them from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through
Friday. Also, trucks are not permitted on the HOV.
To help keep motorists
informed, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for I-279 Parkway
North traffic advisories. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov.
Please write “Subscribe – Parkway North” in the subject line.
Motorists can check
conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and
available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts,
traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also
available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by
calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA
website.
