“Highlights with Hegeman” for the Week of July 25: Exercising Your Right

The August primary election is right around the corner. Every two years, Missourians get the opportunity to voice their opinions in the best way possible, which is by voting.

If you’ve been following the candidates and issues that will be on the August ballot, then great — all that is left for you to do is to go out and vote. If, on the other hand, you have not been following the issues that closely or are still unsure of which way to vote, there is still plenty of time to become informed. For more information on the 2022 primaries and upcoming general election, as well as instructions on how to register to vote, be sure to visit the secretary of state’s website at sos.mo.gov/elections.

Though the deadline to register to vote in the primary election has passed, you can still register for the upcoming general election, which will occur in November. If you have any additional election-related questions, you can always contact your county clerk.

Whether you are voting for the local city council or president of the United States, the ability to make your voice heard is a vital part of our democratic system of government. We should never take for granted that we live in a society where every vote counts and every adult citizen has the opportunity to have a say in how our government is run. The right to vote did not just appear out of thin air. Our brave men and women in uniform fight for that freedom each and every day. By participating in the electoral process, you are honoring their service.

As always, please feel free to call, email or write with your ideas or concerns. My Capitol office number is (573) 751-1415, my email is dan.hegeman@senate.mo.gov and my mailing address is Room 332, State Capitol Building, Jefferson City, MO 65101.