Harvest Hosts' Second Annual Big Summer Giveaway
Two winners could win up to $5,000 in prizesVAIL, CO, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Hosts is proud to announce their second annual Summer Giveaway taking place from August 1, 2022 through August 26, 2022. The giveaway features two prize packages available to contestants who enter through the contest website, harvesthosts.com/giveaway, which will be live on August 1, 2022.
Winner #1 will receive the grand prize of a lifetime Harvest Hosts All-Access Membership, Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid queen RV mattress, EmpireCovers RV cover, t-shirt and hat, $500 Outdoorsy rental credit, $500 Campspot credit, two Trippy Outdoor Adventure Chairs, lifetime Roadpass Membership, TravlFi Journey1 LTE Mobile Hotspot, $150 LuminAID gift certificate, and 25 Wildland Coffee single serve coffee bags.
Winner #2 will receive a one-year Harvest Hosts All-Access Membership, two Trippy Outdoor Adventure Chairs, $250 Outdoorsy rental credit, TravlFi Journey1 LTE Mobile Hotspot, 25 Wildland Coffee single serve coffee bags, one-year Roadpass Membership, and EmpireCovers t-shirt and hat.
The Harvest Hosts Big Summer Giveaway is proudly and generously sponsored by Harvest Hosts, Boondockers Welcome, Brooklyn Bedding, EmpireCovers, Outdoorsy, Campspot, Trippy Outdoor, Roadpass, TravelFi, LuminAID, and Wildland Coffee.
Each prize tier winner will be selected randomly from the pool of entrants. Winners will be limited to residents of the United States and Canada. No purchase is necessary to enter.
About Harvest Hosts:
Harvest Hosts is a membership club for RVers offering unique overnight stays at over 6,000 locations all over North America – including more than 3,400 farms, wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, churches, museums, and other scenic small businesses in addition to 3,000+ Boondockers Welcome community host locations. The company's mission is to help millions of people live happier lives through road travel, while supporting wonderful small businesses and communities along the way. To learn more, visit www.harvesthosts.com.
