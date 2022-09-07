The University of Connecticut moves towards Microsoft’s Azure Virtual Desktop to keep class in session
Forsyte’s assistance with virtualized desktop infrastructure supports remote learning for UCONN’s students and staffRICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Connecticut (UCONN) is a major university in Storrs, Connecticut that strives to deliver comprehensive, innovative, and inclusive programs and services for its 19,000+ students. The rise in online learning has increased the demand for virtualized desktop infrastructure (VDI) in universities across the nation. UCONN sought to leverage Microsoft’s Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) and its features to provide virtual infrastructure for critical learning applications in a short period of time. It was UCONN’s top priority to obtain a secure and flexible infrastructure for its students and staff to be able to work remotely, and Forsyte I.T. Solutions (Forsyte) stood out among Microsoft partners with its reputation for successful AVD projects in the past.
Forsyte began its work with UCONN by conducting remote discovery and envisioning sessions designed to fully uncover granular business requirements, gather information around current and anticipated needs, as well as discuss the various configuration and deployment options available. Forsyte configured Active Directory and Azure Active Directory to support the selected VDI, AVD, and configured AVD to utilize FSLogix.
As a result of the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop configuration, UCONN has obtained advancements in security, reduced IT costs, and maintained an efficient infrastructure to support its end users into the future. The University now has a faster and more reliable threat detection and response solution with connected data sources into Azure and Azure Sentinel.
Forsyte I.T. Solutions continues to work closely with the University of Connecticut to provide high-quality and innovative opportunities with modern computing and protection of its people and data.
Read the full story: https://forsyteit.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Case-Study-Univ-of-Connecticut-AVD.pdf
