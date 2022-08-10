Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center looks to tighten up its security with a security assessment with Forsyte

OSUWMC makes the most of its Microsoft 365 A5 licensing with the guidance and support of certified Microsoft partner, Forsyte I.T. Solutions.

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (OSUWMC) is a leader in central Ohio for healthcare and medical research, rated one of America’s Best Hospitals for 30 years and counting. With security threats on the rise, OSUWMC was eager to take the next steps to create a more secure and collaborative environment for its 25,000+ physicians, nurses, and staff. OSUWMC leaders sought guidance and support from award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner, Forsyte I.T. Solutions (Forsyte), to help assess, shape, and define the organization’s Microsoft 365 A5 security vision.

Forsyte’s team of security experts conducted an assessment of the Microsoft 365 A5 security suite, identifying potential gaps and threats in OSUWMC’s environment. As a Microsoft Gold Partner with over 25 years of expertise with Microsoft technology, Forsyte provided the guidance and best practices OSUWMC needed to develop a roadmap to improve online security. With infinite possibilities to scale in Azure and security with Office 365, OSUWMC can provide a more collaborative environment while fully utilizing the advanced security solutions at their fingertips. Security features, like Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps (MDCA), offer the organization rich visibility, greater control over data, and sophisticated analytics to identify and combat cyberthreats across its digital infrastructure.

Forsyte I.T. Solutions is very proud to have partnered with OSUWMC to assess and recommend solutions and systems for faster and more reliable threat detection and response capabilities for this award-winning hospital. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center continues to work with Forsyte to ensure a safe and reliable environment for its 25,000 employees.

Read the full story: https://forsyteit.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Case-Study-OSUWMC-O365-A5.pdf

About

Forsyte I.T. Solutions is an innovative technology company that empowers organizational digital transformation with best-in-class employees and advanced technologies. As a strategic leader in the IT industry, Forsyte is focused on developing secure IT infrastructures and creating products to support the success of all organizations. As a top 350 U.S. Microsoft Gold Partner Managed Service Provider (MSP), Forsyte helps educational institutions, healthcare organizations, and government clients across the country. The collaborative and creative team is focused on driving technology innovation on behalf of its valued clients, Microsoft relationships, and communities in which they live and work.

https://forsyteit.com

