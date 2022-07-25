iSpace Summit in Seattle with NASA, Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin and More
Summit seeks to provide workshops and presentations led by space-industry experts and designed for historically excluded youth
iUrban Teen, a STEAM-education organization focused on serving historically and systemically excluded youth, announced today that they are partnering with Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin, Intel, and other industry leaders to produce their inaugural iSpace Summit on Saturday, July 30th. The summit will provide workshops and presentations led by experts from these corporate partners, as well as other resources, to expose middle and high school students to the vast array of educational and professional opportunities developing in the growing space-industry and the skills required to be successful. The event is being hosted by Lake Washington Institute of Technology (LWT) in Kirkland, WA.
This event kicks off what hopes to be a long-standing program for iUrban Teen, which hopes to capitalize on its corporate partnerships to provide industry-specific mentorship, internships, tours, and scholarships. Additional participants will also be available at the table to provide resources and information to students and parents on college admissions, financial aid, company-sponsored scholarships and programs, and more.
About iUrban Teen
iUrban Teen is a nationally honored educational community rooted in trust, empowerment, inclusivity, and community, and to see all historically excluded students succeed, not only in our programs but also in their long-term life goals. We design and deliver highly sought-after skills training and experiences in STEM industries and pave pathways that lead students toward economic empowerment and sustainability. Learn more at www.iurbanteen.org
