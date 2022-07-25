Submit Release
07-25-2022 MEGA MILLIONS RAISES TO $810 MILLION FOR TUESDAY DRAWING

Charleston, W.Va. – Due to continued high volume of play and unmatched numbers, Tuesday’s jackpot for Mega Millions has risen to $810 million, an estimated cash value of $470.1 million.

If hit, it would become the third largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Tuesday’s jackpot would also be the fourth highest in U.S. Lottery jackpot history.

“This is an exciting time in the Lottery industry with these high jackpots,” West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers said. “We want to encourage all players to have fun, but of course, play responsibly.”

The drawing will be the 29TH in the jackpot run. The last Mega Millions jackpot hit was $20 million on April 15, with the winning ticket hailing from Tennessee.

Tickets for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Megaplier option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Tuesday.

To play Mega Millions, players select five numbers 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. There are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.

 

