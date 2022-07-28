Sekur Cybersecurity launched in Local Currencies, Prepped for Global Sales with Local Currencies: Stock Symbol: SWISF

OTCQX: SWISF SWISF Technology SWISF Security SWISF Sekur Mail Stock Symbol: SWISF

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cybersecurity Company Launches Sekur in Local Currencies in Preparation for Global Sales with Local Currencies in North America, Europe, Asia, Australasia: Sekur Private Data Ltd.  Cybersecurity From Swiss Based, Company Owned Infrastructure. No Use of BigTech Platforms and No Data Mining of Users' Data. SWISF customers worldwide will be able to purchase any Sekur solution in the following currencies: USD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, AUS, NZD, and SGD. These currencies cover customers in 4 continents, with the rest of the countries still able to purchase in USD. The currencies are displayed depending on the IP address accessing the Sekur website. As an example, if a customer in Singapore accesses the site, the pricing will be displayed in Singapore Dollars.Eurozone countries using the Euro will have the same benefit with the price being in EUR. Customers in the 20 countries Eurozone, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and the USA are now able to buy Sekur in their local currency. This saves customers additional currency exchange fees often charged by banks and credit card companies.The Company is preparing a global launch of its Sekur privacy and security communications solutions. On July 13 2022, it announced in a News Release that it has expanded its "Chat-by-Invites" on SMS in 23 countries, covering 1.18 billion people. As part of this preparation, the Company believes that offering subscriptions in local currencies, will facilitate and increase subscription signups.Sekur, which includes SekurMessenger and SekurMail, is part of a bundle of email, messaging and file transfer into one application, including the Company's latest SekurMail technology, which includes proprietary anti-phishing and privacy feature called SekurSend. SekurSendlets a user send an email to any other recipient, whether they have Sekur or not, in full privacy and security as the email never leaves Sekur's encrypted email servers based in Switzerland.The recipient can then click on the notification and reply in the same manner using SekurReply, without the recipient having to register for a Sekur account. The sender can also decide to protect any email sent by adding a password to open it, a read-limit and a self-destruct timer as well. Sending an email with the SekurSendfeature allows the senders and recipients to add limitless size attachments to the emails without crowding the recipients' email box. This also eliminates BEC attacks on businesses and email phishing attacks. Additionally, SekurMail includes full control of email delivery, automatic data export for large Enterprises, and an automatic Data Loss Prevention technology ("DLP") with real time continuous archiving.Recent data breaches in messaging applications have created a certain urgency for businesses and data privacy advocates to protect their communications form cyber-attacks and identity theft via mobile and desktop devices.SekurMessenger now comes with a proprietary feature and technology called "Chat-By-Invites". This feature allows a SekurMessenger user ("SM user") invite a non-SM user, or a group of non-SM users, to chat in a fully private and secure way, without the recipient ever having to register to SekurMessenger or download the app. At the end of the chat, the initiator of the conversation can remotely terminate the conversation and all traces of the conversation are deleted from all users, including the recipient. This unique feature is now fully deployed and functional on all iOS and Android devices and web platforms. The target sectors are numerous, including but not limited to real estate, legal, finance, insurance, medical, government, energy, manufacturing, trade, and pharmaceutical sectors.The service comes with a self-destruct timer and other features as well, including Sekur's proprietary VirtualVaults and HeliX technologies with all data stored in Swiss hosted encrypted servers.About SWISFSekur Private Data Ltd. (Stock Symbol: SWISF) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. SWISF distributes a suite of Swiss hosted encrypted e-mails, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management.SWISF uses its own infrastructure, does not use BigTech platforms and does not data mine users' data, and employs proprietary technology to encrypt users' data. SWISF sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. SWISF serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide. For more information on Sekur Private Data Ltd. (SWISF) visit: https://www.globexdata.com DISCLAIMER: This article is purely for informational purposes and is not a recommendation in any way for buying or selling stocks

