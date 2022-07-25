The full Brochure has now been released for Future Armored Vehicles Survivability USA 2022

SAE Media Group reports: The brochure is now available to download for the Future Armored Vehicles Survivability USA Conference 2022.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group is proud to announce the inaugural Future Armored Vehicles Survivability USA Conference, taking place on Septem

ber, 26 – 27, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia, USA.

As the only armoured vehicle conference in North America dedicated to the area of survivability, this 2022 event will gather program managers, capability directors, commanders from the military, senior engineers, chief scientists, and platform managers from leading solution providers to discuss what the US Military and Industry partners are doing to best protect their armoured vehicles and personnel.

This conference is a focused study on how to enhance survivability and addresses all layers of the survivability spectrum. Key capabilities that will be covered are signature management, situational awareness, armoured and blast protection, C-IED, vehicle obscuration systems, active protection systems and an overall picture of integrated survivability.

Interested parties can register for the conference at: www.favs-usa.com/PR2/einnews

The 2022 Conference will also welcome host nation speakers which include:

• Major General Darren Werner, Commanding General, US Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command

• Brigadier General Thomas M. Feltey, Armor School Commandant, US Army Maneuver Center of Excellence

• Colonel Timothy F. Hough, Program Manager Advanced Amphibious Assault (PM AAA), US Marine Corps

• Colonel Jason Kidder, Director, ACM ABCT/Reconnaissance & Security R&S, US Army Maneuver Center of Excellence

• Lieutenant Colonel Matthew W. Hohl, Mobility/Counter-Mobility Branch Head, Capabilities Development Directorate, US Marine Corps

• Lieutenant Colonel Alfredo Romero, Program Manager, Family of Special Operations Vehicles, US SOCOM

• Mr. Duane Stefaniak, Deputy Chief, Foreign Intelligence Technology Division, HQ US Department of the Army

• Mr Jason Middleton, Associate Director of Survivability, US Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center

• Mr John W. Miller III, Director Maneuver Requirements, US Army Maneuver Capabilities Development, and Integration Directorate

• Mr Patrick Thompson, Technical Director, Survivability Evaluation Directorate, Army Evaluation Center

To view the full agenda, download the brochure at: www.favs-usa.com/PR2

For sponsorship enquiries contact Josh Wilson, Sponsorship Sales Manager

For media enquiries or a press pass contact Nisha Poyser-Reid

