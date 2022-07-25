Candescent Capital Ventures, LLC Acquires Chrysalis Valuation Consultants

Next generation valuation landscape offers new opportunities.

DENVER, CO, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candescent Capital Ventures, LLC announced today that the company has acquired Chrysalis Valuation Consultants, an appraisal firm headquartered in Denver that specializes in complex residential assignments, offers expert testimony in complex residential and commercial litigation and has comprehensive expertise in both commercial and agricultural properties.

The two companies share a common vision for valuation excellence and are expected to complement each other and be better positioned together to capitalize on new opportunities today’s next generation valuation landscape offers.

“Complex valuation assignments provide a unique opportunity for improving workflow, data analysis and analytics vital to accurate real estate valuations,“ said Mark Linné, Chief Executive Officer of Candescent Capital Ventures.

Chrysalis will maintain its Denver home-base and continue to serve its unique client base and will benefit from the innovation and technology from the Candescent investment.

About Chrysalis Valuation Consultants

Chrysalis Valuation is a multi-state valuation services provider with a footprint of 23 states providing valuation services to lenders, government entities and attorneys across a broad spectrum of commercial, agricultural and residential properties. Established in 2009, Chrysalis founders have more than 40 years of experience in valuation process and practice across the United States, holding professional designations from a variety of national and international appraisal organizations.

About Candescent Capital Ventures, LLC

Candescent Capital Ventures is a private equity company created with the vision to seek and fund initiatives that bring new, technology-based solutions to residential real estate valuation. Core to this vision is to promote and improve the relevancy of professional appraisal practice fused with the innovation of technology and data and thereby have a positive impact to the US economy and the pursuit of homeownership in an equitable and sustainable way. Find out more on the company's website at https://candescentcapitalventures.com/.