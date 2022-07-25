Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Valuation Worth $60,348 Mn by 2028, At a CAGR 34.0% – Report by Allied Market Research

Data Analytics Outsourcing

Increased attention to social media platforms is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising amount of digital data production and complexity of consumer data fuel the growth of the global data analytics outsourcing market. The global data analytics outsourcing market was estimated at $5.90 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $60.34 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 34.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The global data analytics outsourcing market is analyzed across type, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the predictive segment accounted for nearly half of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2028. The prescriptive segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 37.2% throughout the forecast period.

major industry players such as - Opera Solutions LLC, Capgemini, ZS Associates, Inc., Wipro Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Accenture, Mu Sigma, Inc., Fractal Analytics Ltd, and IBM Corporation.

Based on region, the region across North America garnered the major share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global data analytics outsourcing market. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 37.2% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the sales analytics segment contributed to nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2028. Simultaneously, the supply chain analytics segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 35.1% from 2021 to 2028.

COVID-19 scenario-

• The outbreak of the pandemic made policymakers, government agencies, and various other institutions across the world rely upon AI systems, Big Data analytics, and data analysis software to forecast and monitor the virus's spread in real time as well as classify COVID-19-fighting drugs. This, in turn, impacted the global data analytics outsourcing market positively.

• This trend is likely to continue post-pandemic as well, since many businesses have switched to remote working and work from home modes.

The market numbers are verified by means of numerous data triangulation techniques. Additionally, reliable industry journals, accurate press releases from trade association, and government websites have also been revised for producing exclusive industry insights.

