Autonomous Mobile Robot Company $RGGI Uses 2D & 3D LiDAR Systems to Help Navigate with Increased Horsepower: (OTC: RGGI)
Autonomous Mobile Robot Company $RGGI Uses 2D & 3D LiDAR Systems to Help Navigate Facilities Increases Horsepower & Reduces Maintenance : RGGI
Resgreen Group Inc (OTCMKTS: RGGI)
While the 3D LiDAR produces an enormous amount of point cloud data that needs to be processed, we use a 2D slice to determine the vehicle’s exact location quickly like a traditional laser”CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autonomous Mobile Robot Company $RGGI Uses 2D & 3D LiDAR Systems to Help Navigate Facilities Increases Horsepower & Reduces Maintenance: Resgreen Group International, Inc. (Stock Symbol: RGGI)
— Parsh Patel, CEO at RGGI
Robotic Systems Developer with Years of Management Experience.
Proven Material Handling AGV Robots going into Commercial Uses.
Materials On Hand for Elevated Production of PullBuddy(TM) AGV Fleet.
Floor Testing for Pre-Production of LilBuddy(TM) AMR Product.
Completion of Phase I Automated Material Handling System at Atlantic Precision Products (APP).
Second Phase Quoted Serving as Extension of Automated Call System.
RGGI shared details about its 2D and 3D LiDAR systems that will help its autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) move around factories, warehouses and buildings without reflectors, tape or any other markers. The natural feature guidance system uses both 2D and 3D LiDARs to scan the facility and create a map of the area where the vehicles will travel. The vehicle then compares its surroundings to the map to verify its location.
“The 3D LiDAR is used primarily in tunneling applications, where the vehicle travels underneath a load handling frame, connects and moves it to another location,” said Parsh Patel, CEO at RGGI. “While the 3D LiDAR produces an enormous amount of point cloud data that needs to be processed, we use a 2D slice to determine the vehicle’s exact location quickly like a traditional laser Time-of-Flight scanner.”
LiDAR, which stands for Light Detection and Ranging, uses laser beams to calculate how long it takes for the pulsed light to hit an object and reflect back. These measurements help create a 3D map of the vehicle’s surroundings to help guide the vehicle safely.
“Because it is so accurate, LiDAR is used by many of the autonomous vehicles that are on our roadways today,” said Sarah Carlson, Vice President of Marketing Communications at RGGI. “This has made LiDAR systems much more affordable for AMRs. With LiDAR, you get the precision and accuracy you need, without having to worry about any dust or damage to a camera lens, as you do with vision systems.”
RGGI is using two different ROS-compatible LiDAR products to ensure its vehicles are in compliance with any other ROS systems. The LiDAR detects 60 to 120 degrees in front of and behind the vehicle - and at a distance of 14 feet. The 2D and 3D LiDAR systems are featured in RGGI’s LilBuddy™ AMR. LilBuddy™ is an ultra compact vehicle that can move loads over 200 pounds.
About RGGI:
Resgreen Group International, Inc. (OTC: RGGI) develops AMRs (autonomous mobile robots) and AGVs (automatic guided vehicles) for the manufacturing industry. RGGI is using certain Know-how and Intellectual Property (IP) that it possesses and looks to acquire and develop components for material handling logistics and certain Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGV) and mobile technologies. RGGI management has years of professional engineering experience in this space and plans to remain focused and highly motivated to execute its business strategy to develop certain Automatic Guided Transports including AGV / AGC and Mobile COBOT.
RGGI has hard-earned tacit knowledge in the design and use of automated guided vehicles. From hardware engineering, software development, and intellectual property management, RGGI has the resources to help your automated and robotics initiatives. RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady-state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems.
The flagship RGGI product is Pull Buddy. A modernized and updated version of legacy tried-and-true AGVs, Pull Buddy encompasses Industry 4.0 capabilities, including the integration of various new technologies such as state-of-the-art software and control mechanisms. Alongside the comprehensive suite of complementary material handling products, Pull Buddy is unmatched in the market. The RGGI Pull Buddy has a standard payload capacity of 1,000 Kg and a top speed of 5 Km/hr.
RGGI also offers an Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR), LilBuddy, which is the Light Load version of the PullBuddy. The compact AMR is the company's first vehicle to use natural feature guidance. LilBuddy is capable of moving loads up to 220 pounds around facilities without tape, reflectors, or tags for ultimate flexibility.
-Fleet of PullBuddy(TM) AGVs Ready for Production
On June 14th RGGI announced the arrival of various long lead materials allowing for the initiation of elevated production of the PullBuddy(TM) AGV fleet.
The delivery of these systems has opened up valuable new opportunities for RGGI to identify additional cost-effective and economical practices to be employed on the manufacturing floor utilizing AGV/AMR products. As challenges persist in the material handling industry, RGGI continues to develop and implement new innovative and cost-effective solutions.
-Commencement of Floor Testing for Pre-Production LilBuddy(TM) AMR
-Completion of Phase I with Commencement of Second Phase at Atlantic Precision Products (APP)
For more information on Resgreen Group International, Inc. (OTC: RGGI) visit: https://resgreengroup.com/
DISCLAIMER: This article is purely for informational purposes and is not a recommendation in any way for buying or selling stocks
Parsh Patel, RGGI President and CEO
Resgreen Group Inc
+1 586-467-5841
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
RGGI at The Assembly Show 2021: Time Lapse