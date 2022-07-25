Submit Release
News Search

There were 831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,686 in the last 365 days.

Missing Enfield Man Found in Franklin

CONTACT:
Sgt. Heidi Murphy
603-744-5470
July 25, 2022

Enfield, NH – On Saturday, July 23, 2022 at approximately 5:00 p.m., the NH Fish and Game Department was notified of a missing person in Enfield, NH. Andrew Thompson, 58, of Enfield had walked from his residence on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. and not yet returned. Upon interviewing his spouse, it was learned that Thompson liked to walk in the woods behind his residence. The terrain behind the house can be challenging as it is dense forest with wet, swampy areas. It was unusual, however, for Thompson not to return to the residence after such a long period of time.

Conservation Officers, Enfield Police Department, Enfield Fire Department, Canaan Fire Department, a drone operator, and volunteers from the New England K-9 Search and Rescue Team and Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team came together to provide search efforts throughout the night. New England K-9 teams worked into the early morning hours of July 24 before resting the dogs. Enfield Police Department also put out a social media post regarding Thompson.

At 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022, two tips came in regarding Thompson’s whereabouts. It was learned that he was picked up and dropped off by a passerby and had visited family members in Gilmanton. Once he ended his visit, he started the trek back to Enfield. On his way back, a Conservation Officer noticed a man walking in Franklin and positively identified Thompson. The officer gave Thompson a ride back to his residence in Enfield.

New Hampshire Fish and Game relies heavily upon volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a HikeSafe card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.HikeSafe.com.

You just read:

Missing Enfield Man Found in Franklin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.