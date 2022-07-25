Submit Release
PennDOT and Safety Partners Host Bicycle Rodeo in Oil City

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, the Venango County Sherriff's Office, State Rep. R. Lee James and the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) held a children's bicycle rodeo Saturday, July 23, in conjunction with the Oil Heritage Festival in Venango County.

The rodeo took place in the parking lot outside of PennDOT's District 1 office and the Venango County multimodal facility along Elm Street in downtown Oil City. Children between the ages of 5 and 12 participated in the rodeo, which was designed to increase their interest in bicycling, educate them on proper safety requirements, and instill safe biking habits.

The event included bike and helmet safety inspections by the Venango County Sheriff's Office, and a variety of bike riding skill tests. State Rep. R. Lee James also provided a free hot dog lunch for everyone in attendance.   

Ribbons were awarded to top three bicyclists in two age groups. Taking home first place in the 5 to 8 age group was 5-year-old Emma Jones of Titusville. Second place went to 7-year-old Maggie Jones. Jase Stiglitz, 7, of Pleasantville, finished third. Addisyn Campbell, 11 of Oil City, placed first among the 9 to 12-year-olds, followed by 9-year-old Cason James of Pittsburgh in second, and Noah Slawson, 9, of Oil City in third.

Seven-year-old Issac Dawson and 8-year-old Quinn Campbell, both of Oil City, were awarded bicycles through a random drawing. The bikes were donated by CATA.

The free event was made possible through additional support from Keystone SMILES/AmeriCorps/Clarion-Venango Safe Kids.

For more information on bicycle safety, including how to hold a backyard bike rodeo at home, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/safety.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095

Photo Cutline: Benson Basham, 8, navigates the "rock" dodge challenge during Saturday's bicycle rodeo in Oil City.

 Benson Basham, 8, navigates the "rock" dodge challenge during Saturday's bicycle rodeo in Oil City.


