Travel Disruptions Due to Storm Updated 8:00 AM

07/25/2022

Dunmore, PA – Please see below for closures due to last night's storm that passed throughout the area.

UPDATES ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ County State Route/Exit/Mile Marker Township Beginning Location Ending Location Closure/Restriction Reason Estimated Date of Reopening Estimated Time of Reopening Luzerne 1028 (Spruce Tree Road/Queen of Peace Road) Lake Township Intersection of Tulip Road in Lake Township Intersection Lake Front Road in Harveys Lake Open Downed tree in wires Monday, July 25, 2022 7:30 AM





CONTINUED CLOSING

County State Route/Exit/Mile Marker Township Beginning Location Ending Location Closure/Restriction Reason Estimated Date of Reopening Estimated Time of Reopening Lackawanna 6006 (Scranton/Carbondale Highway) Carbondale Intersection 171(Belmont Street Carbondale) Canaan Street Closed Downed tree in wires Monday, July 25, 2022 3:00 PM Lackawanna 1025 (Wemberly Hill Road) Scott Township Intersection Stracham Road Intersection of Kraky Road Closed Downed tree in wires Monday, July 25, 2022 3:00 PM Lackawanna 4012 (Waverly Road) Waverly Clinton Street, Waverly Gideon Lane, Glenburn Closed Downed tree in wires Monday, July 25, 2022 3:00 PM Luzerne 1045 (Church Street/Irem Road/ Main Street) Dallas Township Intersection of County Club Road Lakeside Drive Closed Downed trees and wires Monday, July 25, 2022 3:00 PM Luzerne 4006 (Shickshinny Lake Road/Waterton Road) Huntington Township Intersection of PA 239 Pond Hill Road Intersection of Sunshine Road Closed Downed trees and wires Monday, July 25, 2022 3:00 PM Luzerne 1027 (Tunkhannock Avenue) Exeter Borough Intersection of Montgomery Avenue Intersection of Delaware Ave Closed Downed tree and wires Monday, July 25, 2022 3:00 PM Susquehanna State Route 92 Oakland Township Closed Downed tree in wires Monday, July 25, 2022 3:00 PM





Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4.

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto, (570) 963.3502



